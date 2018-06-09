The Super Eagles of Nigeria will end their pre-World Cup camp in Austria on Monday and head for Russia aboard a chartered flight.

Gernot Rohr and his men have spent six days at the Bad Tatzmanndsdorf resort in Austria, where they are finalising their preparations for the tournament.

“We will leave Austria for Russia in great expectation on Monday and I enjoin Nigerian to support the team as we try to make the nation proud,” a camp source revealed to CompleteSports.

The Eagles will use the city of Yessentuki as their base camp for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, according to Vladimir Vladimirov, the Governor of the Stavropol Territory where Yessentuki is located.

Nigeria will face Croatia in their opening game on June 16.

Their second group fixture is against Iceland on June 22, before they face Argentina on June 26.