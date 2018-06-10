Egypt’s national team, with their recovering star player Mohamed Salah, arrived in Russia on Sunday afternoon ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia which kicks off on Thursday.

The Pharaohs of Egypt who last featured at the 1990 World Cup in Russia will face Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and the host, Russia in Group A.

The Pharaohs’ delegation, headed by EFA member Essam Abdel-Fatah, will hold their first training session on Monday in Grozny.

Salah’s World Cup chances were shrouded in doubt when he left last month’s Champions League final between his Liverpool side and Real Madrid in tears after sustaining a shoulder injury following a tussle with Sergio Ramos.

The forward, who scored 44 goals in all competitions last season, had to go for rehabilitation away from his national teammates but he looks set to feature for Egypt when they take on Uruguay on Thursday.