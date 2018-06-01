Egyptian Football Association president Hany Abou-Rida says striker Mohamed Salah is doubtful to play against Uruguay at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Pharaohs are against the South Americans on June 15 and Salah remains injured with a dislocated shoulder.

Salah was injured after landing on his shoulder following a challenge with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos in the UEFA Champions League final last weekend.

Abou-Rida has confirmed that Salah will be out for up to three weeks, putting his participation against Uruguay in doubt.

“Mohamed Salah will be out for between two to three weeks because of his shoulder ligaments injury,” Hany Abou-Rida told DRN radio station.

“His participation against Uruguay is difficult, but we are trying to make him fit for the World Cup opener.

“He will be out of training for a while to undergo a rehabilitation program.”

Meanwhile, the Liverpool star has started an injury rehabilitation program in Spain ahead of the World Cup and has assured the fans that he’ll be fit to for the tournament.

The Pharaohs will kick off their group stage games on June 15, before facing Russia and Saudi Arabia on June 19 and June 25 respectively.