



FA Cup replays will be dumped for next season in order to ease Premier League fixture pressure.

The Mirror reports Premier League chiefs have finally confirmed the 2020/21 campaign will start on September 12 and finish on May 23. The EFL will also start on September 12, finishing on May 9.





But trying to squeeze all the fixtures in will have a huge knock-on effect for the two domestic cup competitions, the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

The Football Association have agreed to scrap ALL replays for one season only even though the third and fourth round replays are often highly lucrative for lower division clubs as well as often providing big upsets.