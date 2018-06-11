A football enthusiast and former member of the House of Representatives, Dr. Eddie Mbadiwe of Imo State, has said that African teams in the FIFA World Cup have bright chances of going far in the mundial.

Africa is being represented by Nigeria, Senegal, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia.

Although, Mbadiwe, who spoke with sports writers in Enugu yesterday expressed dissatisfaction with the recent results of Super Eagles friendly matches, he was optimistic the team could improve if they put their acts together, especially in the defense and the attack.

He stated that with star players like Iwobi and Victor Moses, Nigeria has all it takes to shake the world in football, adding that what the team needs now was prayers and the total mobilization and support of Nigerians.

Nigeria had previously defeated Argentina and Poland in friendly matches which fueled his confidence.

Mbadiwe, former governor of Rotary International District 9140, however, tipped Egypt and Morocco as favourites to progress to the group stage in the 2018 world cup, because according to him “they have strong team character and they appear to be more coordinated, having recently featured in the Africa Cup of Nations, which Cameroun won.”

He charged African teams to go ahead and break the quarter-finals record set by Cameroun, Senegal and Ghana and hit semi-finals, pointing out that the players should believe in themselves that nothing is impossible.