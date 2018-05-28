Ahmed Musa says the Super Eagles have to work as a team to defeat Argentina at the World Cup.

Nigeria is in the same group as Argentina, Croatia, and Iceland.

Musa, who grabbed a brace against Argentina at the 2014 World Cup, said the Eagles will not focus solely on Barcelona playmaker Lionel Messi.

According to NAN, the CSKA Moscow player acknowledged that the Eagles are “underdogs” in their “group of death”.

“This year’s squad has acknowledged they are underdogs’ who need to play not as individuals, but together to take on a tough group, including Argentina and their talisman, Lionel Messi,” Musa said.

“We are not playing Messi but Argentina, it’s all about teamwork, with or without Messi, and our focus is to perform better in the World Cup.

“We have to be looking at the quality of our players — and I believe we are going to Russia to do well — and not the quality of other countries’ players.”

Another Nigerian player who will be in the spotlight is Idowu Brian, who plies his trade for Russian club FC Amkar Perm.

Idowu said he did not expect to be called-up for the World Cup.

“I was only focusing on my career and never believed my country will notice me,” he said.

“Because I was playing in Russia and ensuring my club win games.”