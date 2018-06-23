The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the Super Eagles on its rebound at the Russia 2018 World Cup and victory over its Iceland counterpart in the second group stage march on Friday.

The party congratulated the team in a statement issued by kits National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan stated that the 2-0 victory over Iceland showcased the triumph of the Nigerian resilient spirit against all odds.

He noted that “this victory has shown that our nation has the capacity to overcome all our challenges if we apply the right spirit and commitment.

“The PDP commends members of the team and urges them to prepare for the next match with the same Nigerian spirit, which has delivered this victory.’’

The party also urged Nigerians to continue to pray and support the team as Nigeria looks forward to lifting the trophy in the Russia 2018 World Cup tournament.