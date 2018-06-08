Super Eagles assistant captain Ogenyi Onazi has dismissed reports of him having an altercation with his national team captain, John Mikel Obi, as ‘falsehood’.

Recall that there was tension in Nigeria’s camp ahead of the 2018 World Cup over a rumoured stand-off between Mikel and Onazi.

Onazi pointed out that he has not been at his best in recent games, adding that his performance has not affected his cordial relationship with the former Chelsea star.

“It’s ridiculous to read that I don’t take orders from him (Mikel),” Onazi said.

“He’s an outstanding individual and it hurts that this could be out there without verification.

“I relate well with Mikel, he is our captain and our leader. Thank you for trying to balance your reports.

“We all grew up together in Jos and he’s someone I have looked up to since I started my career. I get along with him and he has been helpful encouraging me after the criticism I recieved after the England game.”

On the team’s defeat against Czech Republic, the Trabzonspor of Turkey midfielder said that the team must improve to stand a good chance against Croatia.

“We are here to do our country proud and to achieve that we must improve on our performances,” he added.

Onazi was left out of Nigeria’s squad that lost 1-0 to Czech Republic.

The former Lazio star will hope to feature for Nigeria against Croatia on June 16