Former Nigeria international Nwankwo Kanu is confident the Super Eagles can still bounce back despite their 2-0 defeat to the Croatia in their Russia 2018 World Cup Group D opening game on Saturday.

The Super Eagles had a nightmare World Cup opener following an own goal by Oghenekaro Etebo and a penalty converted by Luka Modric.

The Super Eagles must now beat Iceland on Friday to keep their hope of staying in the tournament alive.

Iceland forced two-time World Cup winners Argentina to a 1-1 draw with their goalkeeper also stopping Lionel Messi’s penalty.

“We apologise for not getting the three points but that’s football and we thank all for your suppport,” Kanu tweeted.

“Next match we will do better and we still believe it’s not over. Up Eagles, remember it’s our team.”