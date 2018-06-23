The organisers of the prestigious Nigeria Pitch Awards have commended the members of the Super Eagles for their victory over the European World Cup debutant, Iceland.

Ahmed Musa scored on the dot of the 49th minute and doubled the Super Eagles’ lead at the 75th minute to confirm Nigeria’s superiority over Iceland.

Shina Philips, the initiator of the awards who spoke from Volgograd Arena in Russia, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, Amaju Pinnick and the football-loving people of Nigeria.

“We congratulate the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari and the Government of the nation.

“We commend the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick and the Super Eagles crew members who have worked tirelessly from the qualification stages to bring the Super Eagles to Russia for the 2018 World Cup.

“We are proud of the general performance of the team and especially of Ahmed Musa who was voted the Nigeria Pitch Awards Striker of the Year in 2014,’’ Philips said.

According to him, since then, Musa has remained consistent in his performance both for the country and club.

Philips added that Musa has now become Nigeria’s highest goal scorer in the World Cup with 4 goals and the only Nigerian player to score a brace in two World Cup appearances,’’ Philips said.

The Nigeria Pitch Awards held its maiden award ceremony in Calabar in 2013.

Winners on the platform are decided by votes cast by over 100 sport editors across the country in a process coordinated by SIAO Partners, a firm of accountants and auditors managed by Ituah Ighodalo, FCA.