Super Eagles players across the globe have reacted to the World Cup list released by Gernot Rohr.

Rohr on Monday released a 30- man provisional list with a surprise inclusion of Nigeria Premier League highest goal scorer, Junior Lokosa.

Captain Mikel Obi, who would be gunning for his second World Cup with the senior national team expressed happiness with the list.

“The list is okay to me. It’s a good list and I’m happy with it,” the Eagles captain said.

Changchun Yatai of China star, Odion Ighalo, saw his inclusion as an avenue to pay back Nigeria as he vowed to give his best for the country in Russia.

“I’m happy and privileged to be on the list and I promise to give my best. Honestly, it’s every player’s joy to be at the World Cup, so I believe my time is now and I will gracefully take the opportunity and represent the country with all I have got.

“The calibre of players we have right now know what it takes to succeed at the biggest stage so I’m very confident with those invited because the bulk of the squad were the guys that played the qualifiers even though so few are missing. I am confident the team will do well at the World Cup,” Ighalo concluded.

Excited Nantes of France defender Chidozie Awaziaem described the opportunity as a challenge to prove his mettle in the team.

“I’ve been in a lot of squads in the past year, but this one I must make it count. The World Cup is every player’s dream and I am happy to be in the preliminary squad. The fight is still on.”

For Crotone of Italy striker, Simeon Nwankwo, he said this is the time to live his dream.

“Honestly, I have to thank God Almighty for this day; it’s something I have always wished and prayed for. It’s a great feeling and honour to be called up to represent my country; I’m finally living my dream.

“I also want to thank the coaches for believing in me and I promise I won’t disappoint if given the opportunity,” Simy enthused.

Plateau United goalkeeper Dele Ajiboye expressed his determination to force his way into the Russia 2018 Train.

“I’m extremely happy to be in the preliminary squad for the World Cup. It is a big recognition for me and I will work hard to make the final squad,” Ajiboye stated.

“The other three goalkeepers (Francis, IK and Daniel) are my good friends and it is going to be a tough competition for us in camp.”