Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has two players that worked extra hard to ensure his side beat Portsmouth 2-0 in the FA Cup fifth-round on Monday night.

Arsenal defeated Portsmouth at Fratton Park, thanks to two goals from Sokratis and Eddie Nketiah.

Arteta, however, reserved special praise for defender, Pablo Mari, and striker, Eddie Nketiah.

He said Mari was very vocal and comfortable against the host during the encounter, while Nketiah was phenomenal.





“I think Mari looked comfortable,” Arteta said after the game as quoted by Arsenal’s official website.

“He’s very vocal and very comfortable on the ball, he always commands the back four, and he looked like he has played here for months.

“I think we have a good player.”

“Nketiah has been phenomenal,” Arteta added.

“The workrate that Nketiah puts in, the rhythm that he goes into pressing, his understanding of the game when to come and when to go in behind – and always in front of goal, he is ready to score.”