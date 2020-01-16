<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has explained why he tried to carry on in the FA Cup tie against Wolves, despite being injured.

The England international was seen struggling with a back injury in the clash at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, and was eventually substituted.

Rashford received treatment from United physios on the sidelines, before coming back onto the field of play in the second half.

But, his back injury eventually forced him from the tie completely, and he left the match after just 16 minutes of entering the action.

The striker is likely to miss this weekend’s crucial Premier League fixture against Liverpool at Anfield after picking up the injury.





But, Rashford congratulated his teammates on making it through to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

“Never want to feel like I’ve let my teammates, the club and most importantly the fans down so did my very best to carry on tonight and was gutted to come off,” Rashford tweeted.

“Top work from the lads to get into the next round.”

Rashford was brought onto the pitch by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the second half, with the score level at 0-0.

The striker was on the pitch when Juan Mata gave United the lead against Wolves, and led celebrations with his Spanish teammate.