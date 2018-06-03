English Premier League club Leicester City have congratulated their Nigerian players Wilfred Ndidi, Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho for making the Super Eagles’ final 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Leicester sent the congratulatory message after reacting to the 23-man squad that was published on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

“Congratulations to @Ndidi25, @Ahmedmusa718 and @67Kelechi who have been named in Nigeria’s World Cup squad,” Leicester City tweeted on their handle.

Ndidi and Iheanacho’s inclusion in the Eagles’ squad means they will be making their debut at the FIFA World Cup.

For Musa, this will be his second World Cup appearance after making his debut at the 2014 edition in Brazil where he scored two goals in a 3-2 group stage loss to Argentina.

Both Musa and Iheanacho were in action for the Eagles in their 2-1 loss to England in a friendly game at Wembley on Saturday while Ndidi was an unused substitute.