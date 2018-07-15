Former Chelsea striker, Didier Drogba, has tipped France forward, Kylian Mbappe, to win the Ballon D’Or award.

He said the young talent could take home the coveted prize if he maintained his fine form.

The 19-year-old is one of the top performers at the 2018 World Cup, with three goals in six appearances.

Mbappe is expected to put up another typically energetic display again on Sunday, when they face Croatia in the final.

Drogba, who met Mbappe at the Elysee Palace in a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron and President George Weah in February, believes the pacy forward can win the prestigious individual honour.

“He’s a kid that I know. I’ve seen him play the last few years and I know the people who helped him to be the player he is now.

“I’m very happy for him. And if he continues like this, why not? Why not win the Ballon d’Or? I had the chance to meet him and we had an important meeting with a lot of influential people in France, with the president Mr Macron.

“We were exchanging ideas and when he started speaking I can tell you that the kid is 19-years-old but he’s not a kid. He’s very mature and he’s very composed when he’s talking,” Sky Sports quoted Drogba as saying.