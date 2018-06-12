The Kogi State Government has concluded arrangements to set up 25 centres where interested citizens can watch every match played in Russia 2018 World Cup for free.

The viewing centres, one in each federal constituency in the state, will be set up in easily accessible and secure locations fully equipped with cable TV subscription, projector and screen, standby generator and other accessories.

This is contained in a statement from Kingsley Fanwo, Director General, Media and Publicity to Governor Yahaya Bello.

The government is also providing constant fuel supply and trained attendants to man the centres. The Nigerian police and other security agencies will provide security for viewers at each centre and forestall any form of violence.