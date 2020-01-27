<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Jurgen Klopp has said that he won’t manage Liverpool against Shrewsbury in their FA Cup Fourth Round replay. The match is scheduled for the first week of February which is in the Premier League’s new mid-season break.

Liverpool have been dealt a very poor hand in the domestic cups this season.

After having to play a very young team against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup Quarter-Final due to requirements to play in the Club World Cup two days later, Liverpool are looking at another scheduling problem for them.

After Shrewsbury came back to draw 2-2 against Liverpool in the FA Cup Fourth Round, the replays are set for the first week of February, either the 4th or 5th of February.





However, the new Premier League mid-season break is set to take place from the 2nd of February to the 16th of February. The mid-season break came after countless arguments for years regarding England’s lack of winter break that occurs in the majority of the European Leagues.

Speaking about the schedule congestion, Klopp was angry about it, hoping for a break for his already fatigued players.

The replay will be Liverpool’s 41st game of the Season, an average of a game every five days, and a game just under every four days for the past two months.

“We will not be there and it will be the kids. I know that is not very popular…The Premier League asked us to respect the winter break, and that is what we will do.”

“We have to respect the players’ welfare…They need a rest, a mental rest and physical rest. That is what the winter break is about…We had to make these decisions before because players have families.”