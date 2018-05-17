As more Nigerians react to the Super Eagles provisional list for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, ex-internationals, Bright Omakaro and Friday Ekpo, have advised the players to justify their selection.

The team’s Head Coach, Gernot Rohr, had on Monday released a 30-man provisional list ahead of the Mundial.

Bright Omokaro, told newsmen that Rohr had played his part as a coach by selecting those he believed should be on the list.

Omokaro said that the players should do the needful to earn a slot in the final 23 man squad for the quadrennial competition.

“Rohr is a professional who has a name to protect, so I believe he knows the best by selecting these crop of players in the provisional list.

“The coach should not allow anybody to influence his final selection but rather it should be based on merit.

“Nigerians are watching and expecting the players also to justify their selection,’’ said the former Bendel Insurance defender.

Also, Friday Ekpo, a former Super Eagles player, said that the provisional list did not fall short of his expectation.

“Those in the provisional list have all been tested by the coach in one way or the other.

“Nigerians are looking forward to the final list of players that will represent them in Russia, Rohr should not give room for external influence.

“The final selection should be based on merit,’’ he said.

The selected players are Goalkeepers Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi, Francis Uzoho and Dele Ajiboye.

The Defenders are William Ekong, Leon Balogun, Olawale Aina, Kenneth Omeruo, Bryan Idowu, Chidozie Awaziem, Abdullahi Shehu, Elderson Echiejile, Stephen Eze and Tyronne Ebuechi.

Also, in the Midfield are Mikel Obi, Ogenyi Onazi, John Ogu, Wilfred Ndidi, Uche Agbo, Oghenekaro Etebo, Joel Obi and Mikel Agu.

The Attack are Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa, Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Junior Lokosa and Simeon Nwankwo.

Nigeria is in same group alongside Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.