Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun, has left many Nigerian fans in panic mood after he pulled up with an injury ahead their Group D opening match against Croatia at the on-going Russia 2018 World Cup.

It has been earlier reported that the defender is sidelined with an injury and did not take part in the team’s workout on Thursday morning before their departure for Kaliningrad. Manager, Gernot Rohr will certainly be forced into making a tough decision should scans prove his injury to be severe, with the German expected to pick who would feature alongside William Troost-Ekong in the central rearguard.

The Super Eagles fans have shared their thoughts of what it could mean should the Brighton and Hove newbie fail to recover in time for the crucial Croatia game while wishing him quick recovery.

Meanwhile, Chelsea star Victor Moses has expressed his satisfaction with the Mercure Hotel in Kaliningrad, where the Super Eagles will stay for today’s game against Croatia.

The Mercure Hotel is located at Ozernyy Pr-Zd., Kaliningrad, Kaliningradskaya oblast’ and overlooks a big lake to give the players a great view all day long.

In an interview with the official website of Fifa following a three-hour flight from Essentuki on Thursday, Moses said: ‘’It’s a nice setup’’.

On his part, William Troost-Ekong has welcomed the tag of being underdogs at the World Cup, saying it might actually work in their favour.‘’

Many of us will be playing at the World Cup for the first time, but this may work in our favour, as we may be underrated and so might surprise some teams. We will play without fear,’’ the Bursaspor defender said.

The Super Eagles have tasted defeat in their opening matches at the World Cup, but they have won all their first games against European opposition.

In 1994, they beat Bulgaria 3-0 and four years later in France, they came from behind to beat Spain 3-2, with Sunday Oliseh netting the winner from distance.