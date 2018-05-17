Jack Wilshere has taken to social media to express his frustration at missing out on England’s World Cup squad.

The Arsenal midfielder was a notable absentee when Gareth Southgate announced his 23-man squad on Wednesday, with Wilshere tweeting his belief he “could have made a real impact” in Russia.

“Think it’s about time I had my say…,” Wilshere tweeted.

“It goes without saying that I’m naturally incredibly disappointed to have been left out of the England squad for the World Cup. I’ve felt fit, sharp and strong all season and believe I should be in the squad!

“And given the chance I could have made a real impact.

“However, I have to respect the manager’s decision and would like to wish the whole squad all the very best for the tournament.

“I will always be an England fan and will be supporting the boys with the rest of the nation.”