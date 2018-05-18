Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu that the goalkeepers selected by coach Gernot Rohr can stand the pressure at the Russia 2018 World Cup tournament.

Shorunmu who manned the post at the 2002 World Cup in Japan was speaking against the back ground of missing Vincent Enyeama and Carl Ikeme who are believe to have better experience that Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Francis Uzoho and Dele Ajigboye who are all making their world cup debute.

“We have to give the goalkeepers on ground confidence that they can do it,” Shorunmu told Goal. “We too we started from somewhere and they have started from somewhere I wish them all the best to perform well for the country.

“Ikeme is out of it and Vincent says he has retired, so we have to manage what we have.

“We have to give them the confidence and belief that they can get the job done.

“We have to have the belief and the confidence in our team and appreciate them. If we all rally round the team, they will make us proud.”