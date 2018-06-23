Some ex-internationals have praised the Super Eagles for reviving the country’s hope of qualifying for the second round of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated the Strakarnir Okkar of Iceland by 2-0 at the Volgograd Arena, venue of the game.

Ahmed Musa’s brace melted the Icelandic ice, making him the first Nigerian to score a brace in the World Cup.

Henry Nwosu, a former Super Eagles midfielder, reacting to victory, congratulated the team and coach for the brilliant performance against their opponents.

He advised the players to approach the match against Argentina on Tuesday with all seriousness, noting that the task ahead was a major one

“I am happy that we won, the players did their best and also the coach listened to Nigerians by playing two attackers at the front.

“Our next match against Argentina will be a very difficult encounter but we can come out victorious if we increase our efforts, take the match seriously and sit-up,” he said.

Friday Ekpo, told NAN that the victory was a well deserved one for the team.

Ekpo commended Gernot Rohr, the team’s handler for yielding to the advise of Nigerians by putting up a formidable formation against Iceland.

“Congratulations to the team and all Nigerians for this superb victory over Iceland because football is a major uniting element in our beloved country.

“The coach came up with a good strategy in the match and we were able to do what Argentina could not do against Iceland,” he said.

He urged the players to put the victory behind and focus on their next encounter against Argentina.

Also, Bright Omokaro, a former Super Eagles player, told NAN that the team would qualify from their group if they put up a more brilliant performance against Argentina.

Omokaro advised the players to maintain the tempo and fighting spirit they exhibited in their next match.

“This is a sweet victory and I hope the Eagles will continue with this spirit and even do more to get to the next stage,” he said.

Nigeria has moved up to the second position with three points behind the Croatian side that has booked a place in the next stage with six points.

While Iceland and Argentina are occupying the third and fourth position in Group D with a point each.

The Super Eagles file out against the Albaceleste of Argentina on Tuesday.