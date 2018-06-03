The duo of Ola Aina and Mikel Agu were the two players dropped as coach Gernot Rohr released his final 23-man squad for this summer’s FIFA World Cup on Sunday.

The 23-man squad was confirmed on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) verified Twitter handle on Sunday morning.

Joel Obi and Ogenyi Onazi who were heavily criticized for their performance in the Super Eagles’ 2-1 loss to England in Saturday’s friendly however made the list.

In the list is Crotone striker Simeone Nwankwo who only made his international debut for the Super Eagles in their 1-1 draw against Democratic Republic of Congo in Port Harcourt last Monday.

Also included are the trio of Tyronne Ebuehi, Chidozie Awaziem and Bryan Idowu.

Notable names like skipper John Mikel Obi, Victor Moses, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Odion Ighalo and Ahmed Musa made the cut.

The only Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on the list is Ikechukwu Ezenwa who is one of the three goalkeepers selected.

The Super Eagles next friendly comes up in Austria on Wednesday against Czech Republic.

Their opening game at the World Cup is against Croatia on June 16.

Super Eagles 23-man squad for 2018 World Cup:

(Goalkeepers)

Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi

(Defenders)

Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Bryan Idowu, Chidozie Awaziem, Shehu Abdullahi, Elderson Echiejile, Tyronne Ebuehi

(Midfielders)

Mikel Obi, Ogenyi Onazi, Joel Obi, John Ogu, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo

(Forwards)

Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa, Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Simeon Nwankwo