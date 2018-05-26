Gernot Rohr has come to the stout defence of Uche Agbo continued call-up to the Super Eagles, saying the versatile midfielder has deserved his squad place based on his performance at Belgian league runners-up Standard Liege.

Uche Agbo is on the 30-man provisional squad even though he has yet to make his official debut for the Eagles.

Uche did well for Standard Liege, there is no way you can ignore him when you are inviting players,” Rohr argued.

“But he did not get enough chance during the World Cup qualifiers because the department he is playing is the greatest strength of the team, we have (Ogenyi) Onazi, Mikel Obi, (Oghenekaro) Etebo, (Wilfred) Ndidi and even Shehu (Abdullahi) can play there.

“It is therefore difficult for him to play, but he is a good player who is versatile that he can play also in the back four of the team.”

Uche Agbo, 22, played for the Eagles against Togo in a friendly in France last year.

The former Enyimba star made 35 appearances and scored a goal for Belgian cup winners Standard Liege this past season.