Some football fans at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere Viewing Center, organised by the Lagos State Government on Saturday expressed satisfaction over the use of the goal line technology.

The fans told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that it was a positive development which would definitely produce the right decisions for referees.

The French football team on Saturday defeated Australia 2-1 at the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia to record their first win with the aid of the first ever Video Assistant Referee (VAR) goal line technology

Musa Abdulahi said that he was happy for France and the goal line technology had brought out the clear winner of the match.

“It is a good result for France although Australia really made them to work very hard but it was a good thing that happened at the end.

“If the goal line technology was not in use, it would have been a very controversial game because the referee cannot at all times see everything,’’ Abdulahi said.

Henry Chukwura told NAN that the goal line technology would give the referee the opportunity to assess everything when he needed to make some right decision.

“I really enjoyed the game, France played well and Australia also showed their capabilities, but Pogba’s goal really set the game apart.

“I think the goal line technology would go a long way in helping referees make good decisions,’’ Chukwura said.

Kingsley Adaku told NAN that the match had brought the best out of the two teams, especially Australia which was working hard to match the French star studded team.

He said that the decision by the referee had given the match the necessary colour and praised FIFA for introducing the goal line technology.

“It was a good match and I am happy for France for getting the necessary result, also happy for them for the decision by the centre referee because it made the difference,’’ Adaku said.

Dele Abidokun told NAN that the introduction of the goal line technology would serve well “as long as it is not biased when making important decision’’.

“It is a good decision by FIFA to introduce goal line technology; we can see everything clearly and it would not give room for any bias judgment,” Abidokun said.

The goal line technology was used in the 58 minute when French star player, Antoine Griezmann was brought down and later converted by sending Australia goalkeeper the wrong way.

Australia rallied together to fight back and were rewarded with a penalty kick when French defender Samuel Umtiti handled the ball in the penalty box.

Australia captain, Mile Jedinak coolly converted the penalty kick at the 62nd minutes and brought the match to an end, it was a stiff challenge between both teams.

However, a little loss of concentration on the part of Australia defense gave Paul Pogba led the attack to penetrate Australia’s defense and chip their goal keeper for France’s second goal.

Pogba’s goal, which became the winning goal for France at the 81st minutes also, had to go through proper scrutiny by the centre referee who had to confirm through the use of goal line technology.

Pogba’s chip had bounced down from the cross bar, but for the goal line technology in use, it probably would not have been noticed or counted.

The France Australia match was played at the Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Russia are playing in group C with teams from Denmark and Peru.