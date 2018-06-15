Ex-international Finidi George has advised the Super Eagles players to play as a team if they are to make any appreciable impact at the World Cup in Russia.

Finidi, who played at the 1994 World Cup, where he scored in Nigeria’s 2-0 win over Greece said on Channels Television sports programme that the Super Eagles must be wary of the Croatian team but advised them to build a united spirit.

”We have to play as a unit; we are not doing that now. When they go in the attack, it takes them too long to get back, if you don’t do that you will always have a lot of space in the middle and you don’t want to do that against Croatia with Modric, Kovačić and Rakitić.

”These guys are playing top football, you just have to make sure you have a good grip of the midfield, with that we have a chance,” he added.