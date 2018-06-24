There are insinuations that an Argentina fan, Dinu Alex, committed suicide after the humiliation of his country’s national team by Croatia at the ongoing World Cup in Russia.

As reported on Goal.com, the dead body of Dinu, a Kerala youth, was found on Sunday morning.

The Kottayam native had gone missing after the Argentina game which they lost 3-0 and it was presumed that he had jumped into the nearby Meenachil river to avoid facing trolls from friends after Argentina’s defeat.

His family had confirmed that Dinu was a hardcore fan of the Albiceleste.

“We found a body from Illickal area and have identified it as Dinu. We cannot reveal more details until the postmortem is completed but we suspect it was a case of suicide (after Argentina’s loss),” Ayarkunnam Sub-Inspector of Police Anil Kumar told Goal.

Dinu had left a note after the game which read in Malayalam, “I’ve seen everything that had to be seen. What’s there to see now? I’m diving into the depths.”

The tragic development shocked football fans in the country despite the fanatical fandom World Cup generates in the football-loving state of Kerala, Argentina.

Hopefully, there will be no more suicides after Nigeria, Argentina game; especially if the Super Eagles emerge victoriously.