Seven-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Enyimba, have congratulated their goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa after he was picked in Nigeria’s 23-man squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Ezenwa, 29, is the only NPFL player in the squad released by Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr on Sunday.

The duo of Dele Ajiboye and Junior Lokosa made the 30-man provisional list but were axed from the squad last week.

The Peoples Elephant also wished the team well and also charged them to do the nation proud in Russia.

“Congratulations to Ikechukwu Ezenwa, who has been named in the final @NGSuperEagles World Cup squad. Good luck to all 23, and do Nigeria proud!” Enyimba tweeted on Sunday.

The former Sunshine Stars and FC IfeanyiUbah goalkeeper played a key role in the qualifiers.