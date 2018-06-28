Former Super Eagles winger, Emmanuel Amuneke, on Thursday called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to create education programmes aimed at improving players’ technical knowledge of football.

Amuneke, a member of the FIFA Technical Study Group for the Russia World Cup, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

The ex-international who was a member of the Atlanta ’96 Olympic gold medal-winning team, said the education programmes would afford the players the technical know-how to adapt to resolve the challenges of the game.

“We must be ready to tell ourselves the truth, our players must know the educational aspects of the game.

“This can be done by creating a developmental programme for the players to be able to adapt to the challenges that the game is presenting,’’ he told NAN on telephone from his base in Santander, Spain.

On the Nigeria v Argentina Group D match, Amuneke, a former U-17 and U-20 national teams coach, said the Eagles allowed their emotions and excitement to dominate them during the game.

“We were not able to manage the game to our advantage, even when we knew that all what we needed was a draw to move to the next round of the tournament.

“Unfortunately for us, we lost concentration collectively as a team,’’ he said.

He, however, said that the positives from the game were that the team participated in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and “almost made it to the next stage”.

“But, we must be ready to tell ourselves the truth, that our players must know the educational aspects of the game,’’ Mr Amuneke repeated.