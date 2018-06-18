Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has expressed his fears for the Albiceleste, stating they will have serious problems against Nigeria if they replicate the performance which saw them draw 1-1 with debutants Iceland in their opening Group D game at the 2018 World Cup on Saturday.

Going into the game as huge favourites, Argentina deservedly went 1-0 up thanks to a Sergio Aguero strike in the first half.

But just few minutes later Alfred Finnbogasson levelled up for Iceland to earn his side a shock result.

Last year, Argentina threw away a 2-0 lead to lose 4-2 to Nigeria in an international friendly in Russia.

But Nigeria lost 2-0 to Croatia in their Group D opening game on Saturday.

According to The Mirror, reflecting on their 1-1 draw with Iceland, the 1986 World Cup winning star for Argentina lamented the Lionel Messi-led side’s performance.

“It was extraordinary to see an Argentina without any answers, keeping their heads down, struggling to play accurate passes or one-twos,” Maradona said.

“Messi was their only outlet. There is serious trouble ahead because Nigeria have experience, they know how to counter-attack and they know how to score.”

Maradona went on to blast Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli for his poor tactics.

“If he carries on like this, Sampaoli can’t come back to Argentina,” he said. “His gameplan was a disgrace. Even though the Iceland players average 1.90m in height, we played all our corners into the air. We had no short game.

“I don’t blame the players. I blame a lack of preparation because there obviously hasn’t been any.

“You can bring 25 brilliant players with you, but you have to work with them. We can see that Iceland were better drilled than Argentina and that is a massive shame.”

Argentina will take on Group D leaders Croatia in their next game on Thursday before rounding off with Nigeria.