Nigeria goalkeeper coach Alloy Agu has hailed Victor Moses for his fine showing in the FA Cup final this past weekend.

The wingback erased memories of his sending off in last year’s FA Cup final loss to Arsenal by putting in a solid showing to help Chelsea defeat Manchester United 1-0 at the showpiece game in Wembley on Saturday.

Eden Hazard’s first-half penalty secured victory for the Blues, who claimed their eighth FA Cup title overall and a first since 2012.

In winning the competition, Moses joins the likes of Daniel Amokachi, Kanu Nwankwo, Celestine Babayaro, John Obi Mikel, John Utaka and Alex Iwobi as Nigerian FA Cup champions.

Agu hailed Moses for his performance against the Red Devils and urged the Super Eagles star to keep up his form ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“We are really delighted with the achievement of Victor Moses with Chelsea today. He did well in the game and we are happy for him,” Agu said.

“It has been a tough season for Chelsea but they ended everything on a victorious note.

“It’s always good when our players win things with their clubs. We hope he will more titles with the club in subsequent seasons.

“The big thing is now the World Cup, hopefully he will also do well for us at the competition.”

Moses is expected to feature for Nigeria when they open their Group D campaign in Russia with a clash against Croatia at Kaliningrad on June 16.