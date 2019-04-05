<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Falconets coach Christopher Danjuma has reacted to the approval of the two technical backroom staff for Super Falcons Boss Thomas Dennerby in a bid to enhance the team’s performance at the world cup in France.

Danjuma in a telephone chat said it is necessary he has what he demanded to facilitate his plans and tactics at the world cup.

These additions come on the back of two preparatory tournaments in China and Cyprus, an ongoing one in Spain, scheduled participation in the WAFU B Tournament and final camping programme in the world renown Avita Resort in Austria, making the Class of 2019 perhaps the most prepared Super Falcons for any FIFA World Cup finals since the competition was launched 28 years ago.

Meanwhile, Dennerby has told thenff. com that it is important to have good camps as the France 2019 Women’s World Cup finals draw nearer.

The Super Falcons will play Icelandic top division side, UMF Selfoss, before facing Canada Women National Team on Monday.