Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has failed to make Spain’s 23-man World Cup squad.

The 25-year-old scored 11 goals in his debut season at Stamford Bridge and was a last-minute substitute in Saturday’s FA Cup final win.

Julen Lopetegui has named four Premier League players in his squad, with David De Gea, David Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Nacho Monreal included.

Spain begin their campaign against Portugal on 15 June in Sochi.