Chelsea’s assistant coach Jody Morris has confirmed that his side will be without some key players, Marco Alonso and Ruben Loftus-Cheek when they tackle Nottingham Forest in Sunday’s FA Cup third-round clash.

Chelsea head to the game following a 1-1 draw against Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, Morris was quoted by Chelsea’s official website as saying: “Alonso got a bit of a bug, which he’s had for a week to 10 days now.

“The older you get, the harder it is to shake off but he’ll be alright for Sunday.

“Injury-wise, Alonso is looking like he’ll definitely be out and Ruben [Loftus-Cheek] is the obvious one.

“Apart from that, we’re still looking at a few players in the fallout from the Brighton game.

He added: “Fikayo [Tomori] trained today but he’s still not feeling the best himself – there’s been a bit of that because of the time of year.”

“Olivier [Giroud] is alright so we’ll look and see how the lads are feeling. We’ll try to utilise the squad so I’m sure there’ll be a few changes from the Brighton game but we’re not sure how many yet. We will look at how the lads are feeling because after those games, you have to utilise the squad.”

The kick-off time for the match is 3:01pm.