Nigeria goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has lauded his teammates for their heroic effort in the 2-1 defeat against Argentina in their 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D clash and has also backed the team to emerge stronger from their exit from the competition.

Lionel Messi and Marcos Rojo were on target for Argentina in the game, while Victor Moses netted from the penalty spot for the Super Eagles.

The Super Eagles needed just a point to secure their passage into the round of 16 after Iceland, who were also in contention for second place fell 2-1 to Croatia in the other Group D game.

But Rojo struck four minutes from time to hand Argentina all three points in the game.

Ikeme, who was unable to make it to the competition on health grounds, also expressed his disappointment on the team’s early ouster.

“We are all naturally disappointed, but I’m so proud of the team. The heart and effort shown was immense , in time our young team will learn from this and be stronger . But I’m proud 🇳🇬🦅,” the Wolves goalkeeper tweeted on Wednesday.