World Cup-bound Super Eagles were today held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in a friendly played at a packed Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.

This was a farewell game for Nigeria, who fly out to England tomorrow ahead of another friendly on June 2 as they step up preparations for Russia 2018.

The Super Eagles created the better chances in the first half and took one of them to lead 1-0 against a DR Congo team, who enjoyed more of the ball.

William Troost-Ekong was the unlikely scorer for the World Cup-bound Eagles after just 14 minutes when he slotted home a loose ball after Kelechi Iheanacho tried to latch on to a clever free kick by skipper Ogenyi Onazi.

DR Congo drew level after 78 minutes from the penalty spot courtesy of Issam Mpeko after substitute defender Ola Aina fouled an opponent inside the box.

As early as the third minute, FC Crotone Simeon Nwankwo’s left-footed shot from inside the box crashed against the crossbar with the DR Congo goalkeeper stranded.

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho struggled on a rather heavy-looking pitch and so could not put away another clear-cut chance after he was put through on goal from midfield.

Before then, Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe tested the agility of Francis Uzoho after he evaded the marking of the Nigeria defenders before his goal-bound shot was somehow kept away by the young Deportivo La Coruna shot stopper.

After the break, both teams created chances with Uzoho pulling off at least two big saves before he was sent the wrong way from the penalty spot for the visitors’ equaliser.