English Premier League giants Arsenal have expressed delight that their Nigerian forward Alex Iwobi was included the Super Eagles’ final 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

On Sunday the Eagles’ 23-man squad was announced with Iwobi making the final cut.

Iwobi was on target for the Super Eagles in their 2-1 defeat to England in Saturday’s friendly at Wembley Stadium.

“Yes @alexiwobi – big congratulations!” Arsenal was quoted on their verified Twitter handle.

Iwobi should be in action for the Super Eagles in their final friendly game against Czech Republic in Austria on Wednesday.