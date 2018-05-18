Argentina-based Nigerian striker Felix Orode has said that Argentines are afraid of Super Eagles as the countdown to the World Cup in Russia continues.

The South Americans have won on all four times they have faced Nigeria at the World Cup, but Defersore Pronunciamiento Enterious striker Orode said Argentines still respect Nigeria and that it promises to be a tough battle when they clash again in Russia.

The Eagles are lifted by a 4-2 win over Argentina in a friendly in Krasnodar in November.

“I know many Nigerians are afraid of Argentina, so Argentines are afraid of Nigeria too. They know we have good players and respect us as a team,” Orode said.

“We need to work hard to beat them, it’s going to be a tough duel, but we can win.”

Orode scored seven goals in 16 games.