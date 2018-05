Argentine manager Jorge Sampaoli has included five-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi and Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi in his 35-man preliminary squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Manchester City duo of Sergio Aguero and Nicolas Otamendi also made the cut while injured Lucas Biglia and Gabriel Mercado were also listed in Sampaoli’s provisional squad for the World Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Erik Lamela misses out despite returning to full fitness.

Argentina will kick off their campaign in Russia against Iceland before facing Croatia and Nigeria in Group D.

Goalkeepers: Wilfredo Caballero, Nahuel Guzmán, Sergio Romero, Franco Armani.

Defenders: Javier Mascherano, Gabriel Mercado, Federico Fazio, Cristian Ansaldi, Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Rojo, Eduardo Salvio, Ramiro Funes Mori, Marcos Acuna, Germán Pezzella, Nicolás Tagliafico

Midfielders: Lucas Biglia, Pablo Pérez, Enzo Perez, Angel Di María, Ever Banega, Guido Pizarro, Rodrigo Battaglia, Maximiliano Meza, Manuel Lanzini, Ricardo Centurión, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Christian Pavon

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Gonzalo Higuaín, Sergio Agüero, Mauro Icardi, Paulo Dybala, Diego Perotti, Lautauro Martinez