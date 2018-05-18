French midfielder Paul Pogba says he and his France team-mates must approach the World Cup finals in June with the right mindset as that counts more than technical ability.

The 25-year-old Manchester United star — capped 51 times and a pivotal member of the side that reached the Euro 2016 final only to lose to Portugal in extra-time — told the BBC that France had the technical ability to do well in Russia.

“I’m confident with the French squad, with the players that we have,” said Pogba.

“I’m sure we can do something in this World Cup but I don’t want to be over-confident.

“We have a nice team but the World Cup is in your head too, it’s not just technique.

“It’s team spirit, it’s more mental than technique. We have to be careful with this.”

The French — World Cup winners in 1998 and finalists in 2006 — are in Group C with Denmark, Australia and Peru and kick off their campaign in Kazan against the Australians on June 16.

Away from the World Cup, and despite speculation over his future at Manchester United, Pogba is determined to lift the Champions League with them in what is his second spell there.

Pogba has since his move from Italian giants Juventus in 2016 — United paid a club-record fee of £89 million ($119 million) — won Europa and League Cup medals and on Saturday could add an FA Cup one if they beat Chelsea.

“It would be nice to win the Champions League and the Premier League. Very nice,” said Pogba.

“For a team, you want to win titles, you play to win. You can play the best football and it’s true, we want to play and enjoy football but if you don’t win a title — it’s good for the eyes, it’s good for the eyes — but you don’t win anything.”

Pogba, who won three Serie A titles with Juventus, is a risk taker as reflected by what he most wants to do outside football.

“I would love to go in the sea and see the water world,” said Pogba.

“To swim with the sharks, the dolphins and see what’s under the water.

“It’s very scary but I’d love to do it. If I don’t come back, you know why!”