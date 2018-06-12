Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, on Tuesday says the Super Eagles are very ready for the FIFA World Cup.

Dalung told newsmen in Abuja that the Eagles were in height spirit and set for the World Cup slated to hold in Russia from June 14 to July 15.

“I think there is no cause for alarm. From my monitoring of the technical team, the team is intact, in height spirit, prepared to go.

“The team has trained effectively to deliver on its commitment. All we need to do is to pray for them,’’ Dalung said.

According to him, the team is full of surprises, and the team style of play is like shuffling of cards, the more you see the less you understand.

“The way the team introduces the friendly brought their dominants to bear and even defeated Argentina, in the terminal days friendly.

“The Eagles play what I consider as a match of cushion to preserve and protect their energy and themselves for the final which is the world cup.

“Considering the fact that most of the players are young and are featuring in the world cup for the first time, I believe they have lots of potentials,’’ he said.

Speaking on the fears of trafficking in persons during the mundial, Dalung said that nobody would be allowed to travel to the World Cup without clearance from the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

“What we have done is to ensure that every group traveling, the list must be submitted to NAPTIP and you cannot travel without clearance.

“In the past few days NAPTIP has made huge arrest of people who are running flaw of the rules of human trafficking.

“And this had confirm our fears that there are so many people who are not traveling to support the Super Eagles rather they have intention of embarrassing the country in Russia,’’ he said.

Dalung appealed to fans who had travelled to Russia to support the Eagles not to embarrass the country by trying to escape adding that the sister agency of NAPTIP in Russia is in red alert for those kind of people.