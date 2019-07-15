<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

CSKA Moscow ready to meet Liverpool’s £15 million asking prices on Nigerian U23 forward Taiwo Awoniyi after another successful loan spell at Belgian side Royal Excel Mouscron.

The 21-year-old Ilorin-born moves to Anfield in 2015 from Imperial Academy in Lagos but has not yet never played a first-team game for the Reds due to work permit issues.

According to ECHO claims that Awoniyi has emerged as a transfer target for the Russian Premier League giant and are willing to pursue a permanent deal because the player is not in the plan of Jugen Kloop who has enjoyed the services of Mohammed Salah, Saido Mane, Roberto Firmino and Divork Origi since his arrival at the Mersyside in 2014.

However, Liverpool are will to send 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner to another loan, too, should the interest from CSKA Moscow failed to materialised and Schalke Mainz, Metz, Nice, Toulouse, Club Brugge and Hertha Berlin been touted as possible destinations.

Awoniyi scored 11 goals and claimed three assists in 16 appearances Royal Excel Mouscron in the second half of the season last term but the striker has spent previously spent time on loan at FSV Frankfurt, NEC Nijmegen, KAA Gent and two spells at Stade Le Canonnier.