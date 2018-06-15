Russian club CSKA Moscow on Friday announced that Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa’s loan spell with them has officially expired.

Following his inability to tie down regular playing time at Leicester City, Musa returned to CSKA on loan during the January transfer window.

In a statement on CSKA Moscow’s official website, they wished Musa all the best at the 2018 World Cup with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, who will be in action against Croatia on Saturday.

“Today, the agreement between PFC CSKA and English club Leicester over the loan deal of Nigerian striker Ahmed Musa expired,” CSKA Moscow stated.

“Musa, who returned to the army club in the winter, in the second half of the season-2017/18, played 16 games for PFC CSKA Moscow, scored seven goals and helped the red and blue to win another ticket to the group stage of the Champions League.

“We thank Musa for helping the team this spring and wish him success in the 2018 World Cup and in his future career.”