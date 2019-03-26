<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Ivory Coast national team released Wilfried Zaha to return to his club Crystal Palace on Monday.

The 26-year-old was called up by the Elephants for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda this past weekend, as well as an upcoming friendly against Liberia, even though he was carrying an injury.

Zaha missed Crystal Palace’s FA Cup quarterfinal defeat to Watford on March 16 with a hamstring strain, but four days later he travelled to West Africa to honour the Ivory Coast’s call-up.

He was assessed by the national team’s medical staff upon his arrival and consequently ruled out of the match against Rwanda, which the Elephants went on to win 3-0.

Zaha watched the match from the stands in Abidjan, with goals from Nicolas Pepe, Eric Bailly and Maxwell Cornet securing a winning conclusion to a successful qualification campaign.

The forward was then released by the Ivory Coast and he was due to land back in England on Monday.

Crystal Palace’s medical staff will now hope to get Zaha fit for their must-win Premier League match at home to Huddersfield Town on Saturday 30 March.

The Ivorian winger has racked up eight goals and five assists from 26 Premier League appearances in 2018/19.