Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha has another side besides his dribbling skills which is to reach out to the needy.

The Ivorian international who earns £130k-per-week donates 10 percent of his monthly wage to charity.

“I give a tenth of my salary to charity every month so in terms of giving back, I do my best,” he told the E&H Foundation.

“That’s not just charities here, it’s charities in the Ivory Coast too,” said Zaha.

“My mum makes sure of it as soon as the end of the month comes; I do that as my good deed to help.”

The majority goes to his sister’s orphanage in Ivory Coast called Tomorrow’s Hope.

They provide shelter, food, education and a family environment for orphans.

The Eagles star has also set up his own charity – the Zaha Foundation – that helps kids play football in both the UK and Ivory Coast.

Zaha grew up in Africa as one of nine siblings, before moving to Croydon in 1996. He realises the importance of giving back having himself come from humble beginnings.

When he was just 14, a football superstar in the making, the winger would take part in their sessions at Canterbury Road, South London.

Today, Zaha is always willing to revisit his old stomping ground and train with the ‘next Zaha’.