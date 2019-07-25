Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Jordan Ayew on a permanent deal.

Ayew spent last season on loan at Selhurst Park from Swansea and impressed for Roy Hodgson’s men.

And now the Eagles have confirmed that the Ghana has joined permanently on a three-year deal.

