Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Jordan Ayew on a permanent deal.
Ayew spent last season on loan at Selhurst Park from Swansea and impressed for Roy Hodgson’s men.
✍️ Jordan Ayew has joined Palace on a three-year deal.
Welcome back, @jordan_ayew9!#CPFC
— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 25, 2019
And now the Eagles have confirmed that the Ghana has joined permanently on a three-year deal.
