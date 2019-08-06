<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Crystal Palace have snapped up former England and Chelsea defender Gary Cahill on a free transfer.

Cahill has been a free agent since his Chelsea contract expired at the end of last season and had been linked with a number of clubs, including Arsenal.

But the 33-year-old has signed a two-year deal at Selhurst Park and becomes the Eagles’ third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Stephen Henderson and Jordan Ayew.

“I’m hungry to prolong my career as long as I possibly can,” the centre-back told the club’s official website.

“I feel like I’m in great shape and whoever I play for, I’d like to think that I give it 110% and leave everything out there – so hopefully that will be good enough for the manager, my team-mates and also the fans.”

Cahill moved to Stamford Bridge from Bolton Wanderers in 2012 and went on to make 290 appearances for the club, winning two Premier League titles, two FA Cups, the League Cup and the Champions League along the way. He has also been capped 61 times for England.

He could make his debut for the club in Saturday’s Premier League opener at home to Everton.