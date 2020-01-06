<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

According to reports from The Mirror, Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is looking to sign two strikers in the January transfer window.

Hodgson said: “We’ve said since the summer transfer window we are looking to sign at least one, possibly two strikers and two full-backs. Nothing changes. I said it a year ago, I said it in the summer and I say it again.”

The report claims that the Eagles are interested in signing Cenk Tosun from Everton and Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea.

Crystal Palace were close to signing the Belgian striker in 2016 before he moved to Chelsea for a reported fee of £33 million. He enjoyed a fine spell at Selhurst Park after joining Palace on loan during the January window of 2019 where he scored six goals in 13 appearances in all competitions.

He failed to fulfil his potential at Chelsea and has struggled to make an impact under Frank Lampard as well. The 26-year-old has made 12 substitute appearances for the Blues and he is yet to start a game for Chelsea in the Premier League, despite having a goal and an assist to his name.

Palace could face strong competition from Dean Smith’s Aston Villa who are also reportedly looking to secure his signature during this month.

Batshuayi should end his nightmare spell at Stamford Bridge and move to a club where he will get regular first-team action. Both Villa and Palace can provide him with that platform.