Crystal Palace will reportedly demand €115m from any club interested in signing Wilfried Zaha this summer.

The 26-year-old was a standout performer last season, scoring ten goals and assisting five in 34 Premier League appearances.

According to Telegraph Sport, Zaha has already informed Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish of his desire to join a Champions League club.

Arsenal have expressed an interest in the winger but remain hamstrung by their summer budget, which currently stands at €45m.

The Gunners are keen on bolstering their attack with Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser leading their shortlist.

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in Zaha, who will not hand in a transfer request despite wanting to leave.