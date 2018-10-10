



Crystal Palace have confirmed striker Christian Benteke has undergone minor knee surgery.

The club released a short statement on Wednesday informing fans of the player’s condition, while confirming the surgery had been completed successfully.

“The club can confirm that Christian Benteke has undergone minor arthroscopic explorative surgery and washout of his knee, as it had not been settling with conservative management.

“The surgeon was happy with the outcome and we expect Christian to return to training very soon. A further update will be given in a few weeks’ time.”

Palace currently find themselves in 14th place in the Premier League, after taking seven points from eight games played.

Roy Hodgson’s side are without a win in their last three domestic fixtures, and return to action following the international break with a game against Everton on Sunday, October 21.

Benteke has featured four times in the league this season for Palace, and is yet to score a Premier League goal during the 2018-19 campaign.